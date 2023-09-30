Fans of Pokémon and the touts attacked the Van Gogh Museum on the opening day of the Pokemon x Van Gogh event to get your hands on the collectible cards give as a gift for the occasion. The chaos and annoyance caused to other visitors, with the rapid exhaustion of all stocks of the objects produced, was such that The Pokémon Company had to issue an official apology for the incident.

Basically the event saw the launch of themed objects which, if purchased, entitles you to a promo card with Pikachu, called “Pikachu with gray felt hat“, a Pokémon version of Van Gogh’s self-portrait in a gray felt hat.

However, the opening of the availability of the card unleashed a real hell. Videos have started to appear online showing hordes of Pokémon fans storming the museum to get merchandise and cards.

Naturally, it seems that many of these people did not even see the exhibition, but simply took the objects and left, making it sold out within a few minutes.