Pokemon Company revealed a new anime special that will be named Pokemon: The Chronicles of Arceus which is inspired by the video game nintendo switch which will lead to Ash, Pikachu and the rest of his friends to the region of Sinnoh.

According to the information disclosed, The English version of this new anime will premiere at a special screening for attendees of the 2022 Pokémon World Championships. which will take place in London.

Image: Pokemon Company

Now, the premiere of Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles in Netflix It will be on September 23, 2022. So that you get a little more excited about this project, a nice preview was also released on the official channel of Youtube of the Pocket Monsters.

It’s worth noting that this will be a good opportunity for fans to see a different special focused on one of the most purposeful games in the series in many years. We are sure that you will not want to miss it.

We also recommend: Pokémon Go celebrates its sixth anniversary with new rewards

What is Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles about?

Ash, Pikachu, and their friends team up when a visit to the Sinnoh region turns risky as they now must face a terrible threat. Our protagonists receive a mysterious message from Arceus and from there they meet Brock to go to Monte Corona to investigate.

Ash, Goh and Dawn find a Heatran Crazed and the commanders of the galactic team who are determined to find their missing leader when a portal between dimensions opens.

The heroes will not be alone, as they will have the help of the trio of Pokemon Legendaries and Cynthia, the champion of Sinnoh. The region needs help and the situation looks set to get complicated now that this animation arrives on Netflix from September 23.

Excited? Do not forget to share your opinion with us in the comments section. We also remind you that you can follow our news through Facebook, Twitter Y Google news. Do you want to be part of our community? Pass to Discord where there is a place for you.