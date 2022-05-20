Within the Pokémon Trading Card Game, a new card has been added. It is basically a “fake” Pokémonwhich is actually a Ditto transformed. To reveal the real creature, the paper must be peeled, removing a film and thus revealing the pink creature. You can see how it works in the video below.

The idea comes from the fact that Ditto, in the Pokémon games, is based on a special mechanic: the creature is only able to transform and copy the enemy that is in front of it. Similarly, it is possible to find among the cards an already transformed Ditto, in the form of a fake card. It is specified that a non-stripped Ditto cannot be used in competitive play. Also, you can recognize a fake card by the fact that there is a Ditto icon in the lower left corner.

The most interesting part, however, is the collecting. The community is debating whether it is best to peel the paper or keep it covered. On average, it seems that the second solution is the preferred one, as it doesn’t affect Ditto’s original condition.

Tell us, do you find this a nice idea?

If you’re a fan of Pokémon, then you should definitely check out this fan-made remake of Pokémon Red, which follows the style of the original artwork.