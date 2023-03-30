Last year a special movie called Pokemon: The Chronicles of Areus, The same one that helped to promote the video game launched at the beginning of 2022 for switches. This film premiered on the platform of Netflix and it is still available there, but now it is expanding to other sites so that different users can buy it.

As reported by the official statement, the film is already available on Google Play and iTunes, so users have the option of either renting it for a defined time or buying it and keeping it for years in their library. Currently, the rental price is about $60 Mexican pesos, for those who want to buy it, it is $150 Mexican pesos.

This is his trailer:

Here is the synopsis of the film:

In “Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceus,” Ash and his Pikachu team up with a trio of Legendary Pokémon to save Sinnoh from destruction. The animated special features popular characters from the Pokémon animated series, including Goh, Dawn, Brock, and Sinnoh Champion Cynthia.

Remember, this is one of the last appearances of the character Ash for a movie Pokemon.

Via: Pokemon

Editor’s note: Since last year it was already available on Netflix, but it is understood that there are people who are interested in buying the material to preserve the content of the Pokémon anime, plus the one related to Ash Ketchum.