The Pokémon anime special The Arceus Chronicles is set to receive its English language debut at the Pokémon World Championships in London on 19th August.

Following on from the success of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the anime sees Ash and co defeating the remnants of Team Galactic after receiving a message from the Mythical Pokémon Arceus.

It also features a topless Brock, if that’s your thing.

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles | Official Trailer

The special will be livestreamed at the Pokémon World Championships event, for those lucky enough to attend in person.

For everyone else, it will be available on Netflix from 23rd September.

The official website has a more detailed rundown of what to expect in the story.

“When Ash, Pikachu, and friends receive a mysterious message from the Mythical Pokémon Arceus, they meet up with their old friend Brock and head to Mount Coronet to investigate,” it reads.

“There, they find a rampaging Heatran and the group responsible – Team Galactic, previously thought to be dismantled. The team’s commanders are determined to find their missing leader by opening a gate between dimensions. With a trio of Legendary Pokémon and Sinnoh Champion Cynthia on their side, our heroes have a lot of help, but they’ll need all they can get to save Sinnoh!”

Bring on September!