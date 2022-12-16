The Pokémon Company has announced a new Pokémon animated series that will follow a plot and characters never seen before, including the two protagonists named Liko and Roy (in the Japanese version). The series will be set in Paldea, the location seen in the latest video games of the saga. The new series will debut in all markets starting from 2023 and will feature Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, the first adventure companions of the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, as well as the legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in a chromatic version. This new series will make its debut at the conclusion of the current season of the Pokémon cartoons, Pokémon Super Expeditions, in which Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu win the Tournament of Eight Pros of the World Tournament for the crowning.

After Ash’s victory, who at the climax of the twenty-fifth season finally conquers the title of World Champion, fans will be able to celebrate his journey with a special collection of episodes to conclude the Pokémon Super Exploration series. These episodes will see the return of fan-favorite Pokémon and characters, including Misty and Brock, and will give a taste of what the future holds for the world’s strongest Trainer in this final chapter in the saga of Ash and his Pikachu. Further details on the new Pokémon animated series will be revealed in the future.