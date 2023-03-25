Many have followed it since they were children, others recovered it only later, many kept the TV on while Italia 1 did their homework during the afternoon: the journey of Ash Ketchum to become the best Pokémon trainer in the world it began 25 years ago, with the animated series dedicated to the GameFreak video game dedicated to pocket monsters. Well, after such a long swing of emotions, finally The journey of the Pallet Town manager has come to an end.

The end of this journey brings with it a lot of nostalgia and different faces known during this long journey. With the farewell to Ash of course we also say goodbye to his lifelong partnerthat Pikachu now become in all respects the universal mascot of the Pokémon world.

We are now waiting for the start of the new series, Pokémon Horizonswhich will also introduce a new protagonist (Likowith his Quickly), and in which, who knows, maybe there will be some reference to Ash, that very funny little boy who over the years we have learned to love, and who has finally managed to fulfill his dream, becoming the strongest of all together with his closest friends.

Clearly there are no references to cameos of the character in the first released trailer of Pokémon Horizons, but who knows if we will not have some surprises from our own.