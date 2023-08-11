In fact it is new wiglett plushthe character who made his debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violetbut apparently it looks like something else and on social media it is obviously depopulating with memes.

We are talking about the Wiglett Poké Plusha new officially licensed toy that you can purchase at the Pokémon Center for $24.99and which promises to satisfy the cravings of fans of the series looking for something different from the usual.

As brilliantly described by Eurogamer’s Tom Phillips, the Wiglett Poké Plus “measures 26cm upright and has a circumference of 12cm”: size matters and the designers of the plush were evidently well aware of this.