The 2022 competitive season of Pokémon opens its doors with the start of the 2022 Pokémon European International Championships which will take place from today, April 22, until Sunday April 24, 2022. You can follow all the appointments live on Twitch and YouTube through the official channels of The Pokémon Company, as well as in Italian on the Twitch channel of Cydonia with lots of technical commentary in real time.

The 2022 Pokémon European International Championships are played on the Pokémon Sword and Shield video games for Nintendo Switch, with matches taking place in Frankfurt, Germany. Thanks to the collaboration between Nintendo Italy and the well-known content creator Cydonia, the three days of the competition will be broadcast in live streaming in Italian and with technical commentaryon the Twitch channel Cydonia_Chiara that you can reach at this address. Below are the dates and times of the live broadcasts:

Friday 22 April : from 08:30 to 18:30

: from 08:30 to 18:30 Saturday 23 April : from 08:30 to 18:30

: from 08:30 to 18:30 Sunday 24th April: from 09:30 (closing day with the final that will decide the winner)

This is an event not to be missed for all fans of the series, especially as many top-notch Italian coaches will also participate in this edition. For the Italian players, the 2022 International Championships represent a double defense of the title, given that the last edition held in Berlin in 2019 was won by our local Flavio Del Pidio, while in the last international tournament of the Play! Pokémon, the Australian one from Melbourne, it was Marco Silva who triumphed.

Furthermore, Italy has the highest number of players already qualified on the second day of the World Championship, the most prestigious invitation that can be obtained during the season: they are eight, against the five Spaniards in second position.