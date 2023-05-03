Pokémon TGC Live, the official free-to-play smartphone and desktop adaptation of the venerable trading card game, finally has a released day, and will be launching on 8th June.

The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon TGC Live all the way back in 2021, with the expectation it would get a soft launch in Canada that same year. Not long after, however, both the mobile soft launch and global open beta for desktop were formally delayed to 2022 to create a “more polished experience”.

With TCG Live’s current beta period now nearing its end, The Pokémon Company is finally ready to share a release date, and all versions – that is the iOS and Android app, alongside desktop version for Mac and Windows – will launch at 6pm BST/10am PDT on 8th June.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live – 2021 teaser trailer.

The Pokémon Company says TCG Live is intended to give beginner and veteran players a new, “fun and accessible” digital version of the physical trading card game, offering multiple deck-battling gameplay modes – including multiplayer – alongside daily quests, and more. The new Scarlet & Violet—Paldea Evolved expansion will also be available at launch.

Pokémon TGC Live will replace the existing iPad adaptation, known as Pokémon TCG Online (account migration from that version is confirmed), and will be available for mobile via the iOS app store andandroid Google play storeand via the Pokemon website for PC and Mac.