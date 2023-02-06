The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have announced the pokemon team championshipthe biggest event in Italy dedicated to the competitive of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which will take place from 8 February until 26 April.

Every Wednesday at 18.00, 10 teams will compete in the largest Italian project of competitive Pokémon for video games. The live broadcast will be broadcast on Francesco Pardini’s Twitch channel, creator of the event and multiple national Pokémon video game champion.

The roster of each of the 10 competing teams is created through a component selection system conducted by the captains of each team. All teams are inspired by a Pokémon region: from Kanto, to Paldea, passing through Hisui. Moreover, in every team he plays an international personality prominent figures of competitive Pokémon, including award-winning Oliver Eskolin, Joseph Ugarte, Thomas Gravouille, Guillermo Castilla Diaz, and Eduardo Cunha, the current reigning world champion.

After a first initial phase of the competition, the best 4 teams will then move on to one knockout stagewhich will decree who will be the finalists of the tournament and which will be the team that will win the coveted title.

The event will become a real show on Twitch, through an e-sports stream, told by the casters Francesco Pardini, Pietro Xella, Nicholas Ramacciotti and Andrea Di Tivoli, with insights, rankings, curiosities and much more, live worldwide every Wednesday from 8 February to 26 April at 18:00for three months, on Francesco Pardini’s Twitch channel.