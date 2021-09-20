Tomorrow, 21 September, a new edition of the POKÉMON TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP, a tournament that will see the best Italian players compete. Born from an idea of Francesco Pardini, the tournament will see 64 of Italy’s best players compete against each other, divided into eight different teams. We will be able to follow the competition starting at 6pm via Twitch.

Let’s find out all the information on the POKÉMON TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP thanks to the press release.

POKÉMON TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: THE EXPORT TOURNAMENT IS INSPIRED BY THE NBA CIRCUS

A real celebration of the Italian competitive phenomenon dedicated to the very famous pocket monsters, which will see the best 64 players in the country compete for glory within a setting that winks at the most fascinating basketball league in the world. From 21 September, fans will be able to follow this exciting and original competition on the official Twitch channel of the organizer Francesco Pardini, creator and reference point for the entire Italian Pokémon community

Milan, 20 September 2021 – 1999 was a special year, there are those who remember it for Millennium Bug, some for the dawn of an increasingly widespread and accessible internet, or some for its role as a bridge between the old and the new millennium. However, anyone who was still a child in 1999 surely associates this date with an event that changed the lives of many young people: the first video games land on the European market Pokémon. From that moment, an indissoluble bond was born between the pocket monsters and Italy, made up of generations of fans of what has been a fundamental reference point of world pop culture for 25 years. Those children, who grew up with what has become the most successful franchise globally, are now adults, and still today they are committed to celebrating the myths of their childhood by organizing events, events and tournaments dedicated to them. As proof of this, Italy has always been one of the communities Pokémon more active also from a competitive point of view, just think that at the last World Championships in 2019, as many as 45% of the European participants were Italian, yet another consecration of the Italian export scene dedicated to pocket monster, certainly among the most prosperous and performing. In one word: Passion.

When you think about the concept of passion associated with a brand, probably among the first names that can come to mind there are Pokémon and theNBA, two profoundly different realities fueled, however, by the same fire: the dedication and unconditional, almost irrational affection of their fans. It started from this concept Francesco Pardini, reference point of the Italian community and a great basketball fan, to create Pokémon Team Championship, one of the competitive tournaments of Pokémon more exciting and particular of the whole esports scene.

The structure of the event, in fact, borrows the concept of franchise, so dear to the NBA league, to bring it into a single competition. THE best 64 players nationwide they will in fact be divided into 8 franchises and will compete, starting from 21 September, in an iron Italian round. The best 4 teams, then, will access the semi-finals with direct elimination, which will decide the finalists of the most exciting and particular tournament in the esports scene dedicated to pocket monster. The Pokémon Team Championship, which reaches its second edition this year, is animated by the concept of franchise, each of which is the expression of a generation and a region of the stratified universe Pokémon, taking up the parochialism, the sense of belonging and the typical atmosphere of the circus NBA. The tournament will start on September 21 and will run for 7 weeks of regular season, aimed at selecting the best 4 franchises of the competition, which will play the opportunity to access the highly anticipated final.

The show that the event will offer will not be limited to the challenges on the field, which can be followed on theTwitch channel Francescopardinivgc, but will be amplified by interesting analyzes, insights and columns on the social channels of Francesco Pardini, dedicated not only to the most die-hard fans, but also to those who want to delve into the esports scene Pokémon, increasingly popular even by longtime players. One of the main purposes of the event is to demonstrate how flourishing and mature the competitive landscape dedicated to pocket monsters is, often considered by most, wrongly, an environment frequented exclusively by children. Events like the Pokémon Team Championship they are precisely the symbol of a cohesive and adult community, able to establish itself internationally not only for its in-game skills, but also for the passion and creativity expressed in creating always fresh and fun competitions. The resourcefulness of the community is also highlighted by the ability to involve sponsors able to support and grow this type of events: in particular, the Pokémon Team Championship will be able to count on the support of companies of the caliber of NordVPN And Nowave as sponsor and Multiplayer.it, which will be Media Partner of the tournament.