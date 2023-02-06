Nintendo announced the start date and the first details for the pokemon team championship, new edition of the Italian competitive championship. This edition will see ten teams of players compete in tournaments Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violetninth generation pair of titles exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

We will be able to watch the competitions every Wednesday at 18:00 starting from 8 February until 26 April via Francesco Pardini’s Twitch channel. Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

POKÉMON TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP AT THE START: THE GREAT ITALIAN EVENT ON THE COMPETITIVE POKÉMON SCARLET AND POKÉMON VIOLET

From February 8 to April 26, every Wednesday at 18.00, 10 teams will compete in the largest Italian project of competitive Pokémon for video games. The live broadcast will be broadcast on Francesco Pardini’s Twitch channel, creator of the event and multiple national Pokémon video game champion.

Vimercate, 6 February 2023 – The world of competitive Italian Pokémon reaches a new level with the arrival of the big event pokemon team championship: three months of high-adrenaline challenges in which 10 teams will compete for the title by competing with the new video games Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violetfor the Nintendo Switch family of consoles.

pokemon team championship is a team competition structured in a very similar way to the NBA, the famous American basketball league. The roster of each of the 10 competing teams is created through a component selection system conducted by the captains of each team. All teams are inspired by a Pokémon region: from Kanto, to Paldea, passing through Hisui.

In addition to the big Italian names, in this edition of the event we will also find prominent international personalities from the competitive Pokémon world and award-winning players including Oliver Eskolin, Joseph Ugarte, Thomas Gravouille, Guillermo Castilla Diaz and Eduardo Cunha, current reigning world champion, which will be sorted into 10 teams so that there is an international player for each team in the race for the first prize.

The event will be an opportunity to fully test the potential of Teracrystallization, a new mechanic introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which consists of a transformation of the Pokémon during the fight.

To enrich the show, a real e-sports stream, told by the casters Francesco Pardini, Pietro Xella, Nicholas Ramacciotti and Andrea Di Tivoli, with insights, rankings, curiosities and much more, live worldwide every Wednesday from February 8th to April 26th at 18:00for three months, on Francesco Pardini’s Twitch channel (francescopardinivgc), National Champion 2011 and 2015 who has worked over the years for the Italian community with the creation of video content, streaming and events focused on competition.

After an initial phase of the competition, the best 4 teams will then move on to a knockout phase, which will decide who will be the finalists of the tournament and which will then be the team that will win the coveted title.

The will to win of the competing teams will give life to a completely new edition capable of giving a great show!

With Pokémon Scarlet And pokemon violet, Released on November 18 for Nintendo Switch, the Pokémon series evolves in a whole new way by allowing players to freely explore a rich and expansive world. The Coaches can live their own adventure moving at will between three exciting stories in the immense land of Paldea and challenging Gyms in any order they wish. Once enlisted in theAcademy Orange or inGrape Academy, depending on the game version, players can meet many new ones Pokémonincluding rideable Legendaries Koraidon And Miraidon, who are able to change shape depending on what they are doing and the terrain they are crossing. Finally, they can discover the phenomenon Teracristal, which makes the shine and sparkle Pokémon as gems, but not only: terocrystallizing a Pokémon At the right moment during the fight, you can activate her Therapeuticwhich increases the power of its moves of the same type and modifies vulnerabilities.

The appointment with the competitive Pokémon is from February 8th to April 26th: for all eagerly awaited fans, it will be impossible to miss!

For more information:

Nintendo site: http://www.nintendo.it

Nintendo Switch site: https://www.nintendo.it/nintendoswitch

Nintendo Italy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nintendoitalia

Nintendo on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nintendo

Nintendo Switch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NintendoSwitch

Nintendo Italy on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/NintendoItalia

Nintendo Italy on Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/nintendoitaliaNintendo Italy on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nintendoitalia

Nintendo Switch on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nintendoswitchitalia/