













Pokémon TCG will have the decks used by the 2023 World Championships champions on sale









Stores specializing in card games should already have these Pokémon TCG: 2023 World Championships decks on pre-sale. At the same time, these items will go on sale with the Paldea Adventure Chesta collection box that many players will be looking for.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Now, these 2023 World Championships decks are available in four versions: Colorless Lugia who played Gabriel Fernández from Brazil, Mew's Revenge by Vance Kelley of the United States, Psychic Elegance by the Norwegian Tord Reklev and Lost Box Kyogre by Shao Tang Yen of China.

Source: The Pokémon Company

It is worth noting that each deck is 60 cards, comes with a 2023 World Championships notebook, a special competition pin, a box to store the deck, a world championship coin, the respective playmat and a code for Pokémon TCG Live.

How much will the Pokémon TCG: 2023 World Championships decks cost?

Each Pokémon TCG: 2023 World Championships deck has a suggested price of $14.99 in the United States. Most likely, they will want to sell you the set of all four together instead of the floors, at least in specialized stores.

When they arrive at places like Target, Wal-Mart or Best Buy, everyone can buy separately the decks they want because that's how this issue usually works. On the other hand, it is imperative to emphasize that these decks cannot be played in tournaments and come printed with special back sides.

Finally, these will be good collector's items that many players will be looking for when they go on sale, as it is rare to see products alluding to the world championships outside of competition.

