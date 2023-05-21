













Pokémon TCG will have a special set that would arrive in the fall | EarthGamer

Among what is included is a new letter from Kadabra, the first to be published in nearly 20 years. But it also brings the ex-types of monsters like Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, and Mew, which are highly anticipated.

This Pokémon TCG card set will come out similar to Crown Zenith and other special expansions, with Booster Packs included in tin-like packaging.

Likewise, like Elite Trainer Boxes and an Ultra Premium Collection. But it should be noted that the Booster packs will not come out individually.

That is the way this new set of cards is intended to be distributed, which is ‘packaged’ with nostalgia for players.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

While we noted that this new Pokémon TCG set will be out in the fall, speculation is pointing to September or October of 2023.

In other words, it would come out at the beginning or middle of the autumn season this year rather than at the end. The source of the information indicates that before the launch of this set with Pokémon Card 151 another will be available.

This is called Obsidian Flames and belongs to the most recent game in the series. That is, to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet for Nintendo Switch.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

It is the third based on this title that will come to Pokémon TCG and it will be in August that it will be available for sale in the United States.

That explains why the one we mentioned earlier won’t be out in the summer. Obsidian Flames comprises one Dark-type Charizard ex card, which means it comprises two of this Pokémon. Likewise, each of them has two or more with alternate appearances.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

This way Charizard will have two different cards published in the same year. Before the release of the new set of Pokémon Card 151 and Obsidian Flames there will be another.

That is the one from Paldea Evolved, and unlike the previous ones, it has a release date. This package based on Pokémon Scarlet & Violet It will go on sale on June 9, 2023. This set has stood out for its popularity in the Land of the Rising Sun and will surely repeat it.

With details from PokéBeach.