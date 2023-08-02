













Pokémon TCG: What are the 10 most valuable Scarlet and Purple cards – Obsidian Flames









If you already set aside an Elite Trainer box or, failing that, the package that brings many envelopes, you must have the following cards from Pokémon TCG Obsidian flames on your radar.

It is worth noting that the value of many of these cards we are taking from Japan and passing the price to dollars, which is more or less what the changes are valued at. As always, the vast majority of cards have alternate art, and that should work as a value parameter.

To this we must add that there is also the issue of the little stars that tell you how expensive a letter of Pokémon TCG: You know, little silver or gold stars are usually much more valuable than those of a black star.

In order not to make it more exciting, we are going to show a list of cards from this collectible card game that you will want to have in your collection if you are already the next to play Obsidian Flames.

We also recommend: Pokémon TCG announces Scarlet and Purple with the return of the original Pokémon

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Purple Obsidian Flames: Price and data of the cards you need in your collection

Most Valuable Pokemon TCG Cards: Scarlet and Obsidian Flame Purple

As we already mentioned, we began to investigate the cards that appear in the Scarlet and Purple Obsidian Flames expansion and we found several truly revealing data.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that a two-star gold card is more expensive than a three-star card, in this case, we’re talking about Charizard EX. Also, we should also point out that when the expansion comes out on August 11, the prices may be adjusted, because at the moment we are only subject to the availability of Japan.

There is no doubt that Obsidian Flames is certainly an attractive expansion and with much more expensive cards than the previous expansion, but it is also due to the circumstances in which it comes out and how people are asking for it.

What is special about the most valuable cards in Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames?

The first thing you should know is that the most expensive cards, at least at the time of writing this article, of Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple Obsidian Flames, have very particular characteristics that make them valuable and expensive. It is not only about the illustration, although that is also a good incentive.

For example, Sagita|Geeta’s card says to find 2 basic energies from your deck and put them on one of your Pokémon (whatever it is) and shuffle. Already having the energy of the turn and two more helps a lot, even if your creature cannot attack at least in that same turn.

Charizard EX is an evolution and it doesn’t drop just like that, you need to have a previous Charmeleon. When you play it from your hand, you can search for 3 fire energy from your deck and place it on your creatures however you like, then shuffle. His ability works with three energy and does 180 damage. For each prize card used by your opponent, you do 30 more damage.

As you surely already realized, they are not only drawings that look attractive, they are cards that have very worthy abilities. What do you think? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)