The new expansion of Pokémon TCG dedicated to Scarlet and Violet about to arrive. On March 31st, the world’s most loved trading card game will be enriched with lots of new cards that will introduce a new look and even new game mechanics. Ahead of the release, The Pokémon Company sent us ben 4 cards to be shown exclusively, three for the site and one for our social channels. Let’s find out together:

The first change made by the new expansion is aesthetic: instead of the classic yellow border, it returns to the gray one, like that of the Japanese cards and in order to further standardize the aesthetics of Pokémon cards all over the world. Plus the sub-category of cards Trainer (Supporter cards, Stadium cards, etc.), which is currently in the upper right corner, is moved to the upper left corner so that it is more visible in the cards in players’ hands.

the name ofPower will appear starting with the Scarlet & Violet expansion above accompanied by the sub-category (Basic Energy or Special Energy) while the Energy symbol will now appear in the lower right.

Some of these new quests can be seen in the following cards:

Pokémon TCG, Scarlet & Violet expansion: Lechonk’s card

lechonk is a normal type base pokèmon with a very good move from an energy. “Repulsive smell” forces the opponent to send his pokémon to the bench.





Pokémon TCG, Scarlet & Violet expansion: The Nemi Trainer card

The Trainer card Nemi it’s pretty standard and allows you to draw three additional cards.





Pokémon TCG, Scarlet and Violet expansion: Tandemaus card

The normal base pokémon card of tandem has the Double Smash two-energy ability that allows you to flip a coin twice and inflict 30 points of damage for each heads.

Through Instagram, however, we have unveiled the card Wilett, a water pokémon that with the right coin toss allows you to discard the top card of your opponent’s deck. What do you think?