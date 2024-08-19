Another of the important announcements that were revealed during the closing of The Pokémon World Championships 2024 was the announcement of the return of trainer Pokémon in Pokémon TCG. What do we mean? Well, it was enough to see that we will have Lillie’s ex Clafairy that will come with its Fairy Zone ability that changes the weakness of the opponent’s dragon Pokémon and has the Full Moon Rondo attack that does 20 more damage for each Pokémon on your opponent’s bench.

If you follow the video games, even the anime, you’ll find a really high level of Fan Service because you can get the card of Marnie’s Grimmsnarl ex which has an ability that allows it to search for energies that you can place as you like on this Pokémon. Technically, Pokémon TCG will undergo some important adjustments that will surely encourage players to find specific synergies between the types of cards.

Even N’s Zorark also has an interesting ability that works by discarding a card from your hand to draw two. Then, Reshiram, which is also N’s, depends on the use of three different energies, but they do a lot of damage to the opponent.

It is worth noting that these new cards for Pokémon TCG will not be available until 2025. The bad thing is that we do not know if it will be in a special set or from a specific expansion.

Pokémon TCG: When are the next ones coming out in 2024?

At the time of publishing this article, we will have that Pokémon TCG will have one more expansion internationally and it will be Stellar Crown, inspired by the Scarlet and Violet DLC that you already know.

In Japan, there are three expansions coming for the remainder of 2024, and they are Paradise Dragona, Super Electric Breaker, and Terastal Festival ex. These will surely also eventually arrive in our region in some form of expansion. Or failing that, as a set that we won’t see until 2025.

What did you think of the Pokémon TCG announcements at Pokémon World Championships 2024?