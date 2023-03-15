Through social networks, several complaints from a judge of a tournament began to be shared. Pokémon TCG. These indicate that the man made offensive comments against trans women. Given this situation, he was already expelled from this and other events.

The defendant in question was identified as Travis Madaris. He was serving as a judge at a Pokémon TCG tournament held in Vancouver this past weekend. There he made a lot of transphobic comments.

According to witnesses, he approached a group of trans women and told them that he knew that “they were born men.” He also told them that they had very manly faces and bodies. In addition to this, he also made lewd comments to another group. Of course, the assaulted did not remain with their hands crossed.

Given these new accusations, it was revealed that Travis already had a history of similar behavior in the past. Fortunately, the organizers of this Pokémon TCG event have already decided to expel him from this and future competitions. After all, these events are made for the healthy coexistence and fun of all its participants.

What’s new in Pokémon TCG?

A series of new cards belonging to the scarlet and purple expansion of this game were recently revealed. This will arrive in pre-launch on March 17 and to the public from March 31. It will obviously include new creatures from the Paldea region.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Among the new additions to the Pokémon TCG we find Greavard, Armarouge, Arcanine EX. Perhaps one of the most striking is the letter from Penny, a new character from Scarlet and Purple that the main characters meet.. Have you tried this game?

