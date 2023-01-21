We have good news for fans of collectible card games because the latest expansion for Pokémon TCG: Ultimate Peak in the traditional points of sale, that is, in specialized stores.

The expansion Supreme Zenith presents new designs and illustrations that put a particular detail on those cards that recreate alternative scenes, such as the first Pokémon V-ASTRO that will appear in a special illustration.

Hand in hand with this expansion also comes the Galar Gallery subset, made up of 70 cards. These focus on various Pokémon creatures, Pokémon V, Pokémon VMAX, Pokémon V-ASTRO, and Supporter cards.

These cards incorporate special illustrations that will allow fans to discover the uniqueness of each of the creatures and main characters. Inside the Galar Gallery are Mewtwo V-ASTRO, Darkrai V-ASTRO, and Hisui’s Zoroark V-ASTRO.

Some of the Galar Gallery cards offer a very specific detail. Connect nine of them to form a much larger image.

What are the Pokémon TCG: Supreme Peak packs that you can find?

Do not lose sight of the fact that if you are going to fully enter this expansion, you will find a good number of different packages. Either for you to take it easy by buying envelope by envelope or a larger box with many surprises.

Here are the different packages announced:

Prime Prime Elite Trainer Box: 10 Prime Prime Booster Packs, a special embossed illustration card of Lucario V-ASTRO, and various in-game accessories.

Supreme Zenith Regieleki V or Regidrago V Collection: Includes four Supreme Zenith booster packs, a promo card and an oversized Regieleki V o Regidrago V card, plus an additional holographic promo card.

More Cenit Supremo products will be released soon

Prime Prime Mini Tins: Includes two Prime Prime Booster Packs and a sticker sheet.

Zenith Supremo Special Pikachu VMAX Collection: Includes five Zenith Supremo booster packs, an embossed promo card and an oversized Pikachu VMAX promo card, plus a holographic Pikachu V promo card.

Prime Prime Tins: Includes five Prime Prime booster packs and one promo card with expanded art of Galar Articuno, Galar Zapdos, or Galar Moltres.

Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon Prime Prime Pin Collection: Includes three Prime Prime booster packs; a Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon promo card, and its corresponding pin.

Prime Prime Morpeko V-UNION Playmat Collection: Includes five Prime Prime booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Pimpernel card, one playmat, and one oversized card.

Prime Prime Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta Figure Collection: Includes 11 Prime Prime booster packs, a Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V embossed promo card, their corresponding Shiny Zamazenta figure and pin (both Shiny), and an outfit of card sleeves.

