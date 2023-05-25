The Pokemon Company announced the arrival of the expansion Scarlet and Violet – Burning Obsidian for the Pokémon TCG. It will be possible to purchase the expansion starting next year August 11th and will introduce within the Trading Card Game i Pokémon-ex Teracristal. These are particular Pokémon variants that they use a different type of energy compared to their regular versions, while also changing their weaknesses.

Among the cards in the expansion we find:

15 Pokémon-ex and six Pokémon-ex Teracristal

12 rare Pokémon illustration cards

6 rare cards special illustration of Pokémon and Helper cards

12 ultra-rare full-art specially imprinted cards of Pokémon-ex and Helper cards

Three specially imprinted hyper-gold rare cards

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

ANNOUNCED NEW SCARLET & PURPLE EXPANSION – FIRE OBSIDIAN FOR THE POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME Pokémon-ex Teracristal with a different type debut May 25, 2023 – Today The Pokémon Company International revealed the next expansion for the hugely popular Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), Scarlet and Violet – Burning Obsidianwhich will be available onAugust 11, 2023 at authorized dealers worldwide. The upcoming expansion Scarlet and Violet – Burning Obsidianwill introduce i Pokémon-ex Teracristal with a different type in the Pokémon TCG, where some Pokémon-ex Teracristal cards will feature a different kind of Energy. For example, Trainers will meet Darkness-type Charizard-ex instead of its usual Fire-type, as well Lightning-type Tyranitar-ex instead of its usual Fighting or Darkness type. The difference is in the attack: when attacking, in fact, Pokémon-ex Teracristal with a different type use the same Energy of their usual type, but they have one different weakness which corresponds to their modified type. These papers will also follow the same rules as normal Pokémon-ex: When they are Knocked Out, Pokémon-ex Teracristal with a different type causes them to take two Prize cards instead of one. Notable cards in the set include: 15 Pokémon-ex and six Pokémon-ex Teracristal

12 rare Pokémon illustration cards

6 rare cards special illustration of Pokémon and Helper cards

12 ultra-rare full-art specially imprinted cards of Pokémon-ex and Helper cards

Three specially imprinted hyper-gold rare cards Cards from the Scarlet and Violet – Burning Obsidian expansion will be available in booster packs, Star Trainer set And special collectionsi at authorized dealers worldwide. But that is not all. Before getting their hands on the tabletop version releasing on August 10, 2023, Trainers will have the opportunity to play preview with Scarlet and Violet – Burning Obsidian in vdigital version on theapp Pokémon TCG Live, already available for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows devices. Trainers who try out the new expansion digitally will receive rewards special prizes: Upon logging in, the Battle Pass of Scarlet and Violet – Burning Obsidian will reward players with a new one deck starring Darkness-type Charizard-ex AndWhat’s more, players will also be able to unlock an additional premium deck of Toedscruel-exby redeeming crystals earned by participating in daily adventures. To learn more about the Pokémon TCG, visit Pokemon.it/GCc.

Source: The Pokemon Company