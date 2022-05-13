The Pokémon Company announced that the new version of theFight Academy of the Pokémon Trading Card Game is available from today.

For the uninitiated this is a board game-style adaptation for the traditional TCG, which will allow all new players to learn the basics easily. Inside the package they will be present three 60-card decks containing some of the most popular Pokémon such as Pikachu And Eeveea hard board for two players, many accessories and useful guides to learn how to play.

Let’s find out more details about the new version of theFight Academy for the Pokémon TCG thanks to the press release issued by the company.

THE NEW VERSION OF THE FIGHT ACADEMY OF THE POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME IS NOW AVAILABLE 13 May 2022 – The Pokémon Company International today released the most recent version of the Pokémon Trading Card Game’s Fighting Academy, available from authorized retailers. Battle Academy (2022) is an updated version of the board game adaptation of the hugely popular Pokémon TCG, which allows the whole family to easily learn how to play the classic game. The new version includes Pokémon-V gameplay mechanics and an updated selection of fan-favorite Pokémon, including Pikachu, Eevee, and Cinderace. Each Battle Academy (2022) box contains everything you need to learn the basics of the Pokémon TCG, including a hard two-player game board, three 60-card decks, how-to guides and game accessories; contents that make this product ideal for having fun with family or friends. To learn more about the Pokémon TCG, visit Pokemon.it/gcc.

