













Pokémon TCG: The Cards Plus Scarlet and Purple Cards

It is worth noting that scarlet and purple of Pokémon TCG they bring back -ex cards which are very good at dealing quick damage, but also need to evolve within the game. There are also the Tera-ex cards which are a new variant that helps you not take damage when you are benched.

With the new abilities we can say that a new beginning has arrived which will serve as a good game engine for all those interested to fully enter this combat experience, especially with the Paldea region as a base.

Now, as a good start to the season – so to speak – there are also many collectible cards that are going to have a high price and that will cause many to be looking for them in envelopes or different game packages and here we present them to you:

The rarest and most expensive cards of Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple

Alright, after a long investigation we came across several cards for the Scarlet and Purple block of Pokémon TCG which are not only rare, they are worth a lot in the buying and selling market between players. We are not saying that if you go to a store they will sell it to you, but let’s say that they are more or less on it.

This is a letter with a special illustration and it shows us Penny sitting at her school desk. It’s worth noting that this is a supporter card and you can only use it once per turn. It costs about 31 USD.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Then we have to Iron Treads ex which also features a rare illustration. Yes, it’s a basic Pokémon, but it hits pretty well. Its price is around 32 USD.

Source: The Pokemon Company

great tusk ex It also has a special illustration that in its basic presentation and with three energies can deal 250 damage, only it also hurts itself with 50, although with a good combo, you make it recover its health. Its price is 37 USD.

Source: The Pokemon Company

The coach card Miriam it is the next of rare and its ability is certainly heavy. It technically returns your Pokémon from your discard pile to your deck and lets you draw 3 more cards. Its price is 46 USD.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Koraidion ex it also comes in a rare illustration and features some really cool art with a pokemon sneaking in there. If you have it, you could sell it for about $63.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Gardevoir former he has a very rare illustration and a couple of very special abilities. This card is listed at 74 USD.

Source: The Pokemon Company

miraidon ex It also has a rare illustration and is worth much more than its Koraidon counterpart: 94 USD.

Scarlet and Purple’s Most Expensive Card

After much research we find that there is a card look at me which has a price that is still much higher than the original that we showed you before. The illustration of it is what makes it more valuable and technically it does the same. Its price is 100 USD.

Source: The Pokemon Company

We want to emphasize that you should take into account that prices will vary and not everyone will want to pay you the highest price. Come on, they are subjects of speculation, rarity and other parameters to consider. Many times, what ends up happening between Pokémon TCG players is that they end up making trades for the cardboard.

What do you think of the cards? Have you got any yet?