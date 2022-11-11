The Pokémon Company announces that the expansion is available today Sword and Shield – Silver Storm for the Pokémon Trading Card Game. Within this new expansion three will be introduced Shiny Pokémon unpublished, including Jirachicharacterized by specially engraved illustrations.

All Trainers will have different ways to grab all the cards in the expansion Sword and Shield – Silver Storm. It will be possible to buy them through the classic expansion packs, through the Star Player Trainer Sets or even thanks to special collections.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the company.

THE NEW SWORD & SHIELD EXPANSION – SILVER STORM OF THE POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME, WITH NEW GAME MECHANICS FOR GLOSSY POKÉMONS IS AVAILABLE TODAY 11 November 2022 – Today The Pokémon Company International released the new expansion of the hugely popular Trading Card Game Pokémon, Sword and Shield – Silver Stormavailable from today at authorized dealers around the world. The expansion Sword and Shield – Silver Storm introduces three new ones Shiny Pokémon, including Jirachi Lucente and Alakazam Lucente. These Shiny Pokémon not only possess powerful abilities and attacks, but are portrayed with specially imprinted illustrations. The new expansion will bring with it others as well Pokémon-V ASTROincluded Lugia-V ASTRO And Regidrago-V ASTROin addition to the first Pokémon-V ASTRO of the TCG not presented at the final evolutionary stage: Vulpix from Alola-V ASTRO. The expansion also includes 15 Pokémon-V, 18 full-length Pokémon-V, a Pokémon-VMAX, six Pokémon-V ASTRO and a set Trainer Gallery of 30 cards with illustrations of Trainers and the most popular Pokémon. Trainers can find the expansion Sword and Shield – Silver Storm at authorized dealers in booster packs, Star Trainer sets, and special collections. To learn more about the Pokémon TCG, visit Pokemon.it/gcc.

Source: The Pokémon Company