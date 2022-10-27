The Pokémon Company International revealed a new card for Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Stormthe expansion that will be available starting next year 11 November.

The card in question, which you can see below, is that of Brandobaldo and Scudobaldoa rather versatile trainer card.

“An ominous sound echoes in the distance as Lugia-V ASTRO emerges from the depths of the ocean to answer its call!“, we read in the description of Sword and Shield – Silver Storm.

“Delve into uncharted territories with fearless adventure companions including Alolan Vulpix-V ASTRO, Serperior-V ASTRO, Unown-V ASTRO and Mawile-V ASTRO. Meanwhile, upon the awakening of Regieleki-VMAX and Regidrago-V ASTRO, a legendary challenge is being prepared. Discover powerful alliances with the Trainer Gallery and prepare for adventure with the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Storm expansion!”

The expansion includes: