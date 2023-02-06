For some time now, the Pokémon TCG cards have been having exaggerated increases in their prices, and now this situation is repeating itself with those of Crown Zenith or Supreme Zenith.

The latter aim to celebrate the last three years of Pokemon Sword & Shield, and stand out especially for the quality of the art that adorns them. It’s part of what’s making them so popular and getting them in the sights of avid collectors.

Supreme Zenith of Pokémon TCG comprises 230 cards and they are the last to come out based on Sword & Shield and all because of the departure of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

This includes the Galarian Gallery (GG), a set of 70 cards celebrating the Galar region adorned with some very beautiful art.

To the above we must add four golden cards that are quite rare. However, the above does not mean that someone could become rich.

To get a single card worth $90 you would have to spend several hundred more to purchase the boxes they appear on. What is motivating this pack of cards is sharing, a practice that always helps.

But it is better to be aware of the value they are acquiring so as not to make a mistake when exchanging them. There are ways to find out on the Internet what the current and fair price of these cards is.

What are the most expensive Pokémon TCG Prime Prime cards?

The following is a list of the most expensive Pokémon TCG Prime Prime cards based on the most current data, which can vary from time to time. All prices are in dollars and in some cases vary depending on the monetary unit:

01. Elesa’s Sparkle #147 (Updated: $32.68, PSA 10: $194.20).

02. Glaceon VSTAR #GG40 (Updated: $34.32, PSA 10: $204.65).

03. Suicune V #GG38 (Updated: $37, PSA 10: $234.06).

04. Leafeon VSTAR #GG35 (Updated: $37.97, PSA 10: $221.71).

05. Pikachu #160 (Updated: $39.81, PSA 10: $235.17).

06. Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR #GG68 (Updated: $65.25, PSA 10: $377.24).

07. Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR #GG67 (Updated: $67.79, PSA 10: $363.45).

08. Mewtwo VSTAR #GG44 (Updated: $110.92, PSA 10: $565.04).

09. Arceus VSTAR #GG70 (Updated: $111.44, PSA 10: $587.46).

10. VSTAR Giratina #GG69 (Updated: $145.31, PSA 10: $1,000).

We cannot rule out that at some point the value of the cards will drop in price; that’s something anyone should keep in mind. But the trend in many cases is upward and not downward.

In any case, it does not hurt to be on the lookout if you are really interested in collecting them beyond just playing with them. As always, this market is not regulated, not even by The Pokémon Company that publishes the cards.

With details from Kotaku. In addition to Pokémon TCG we have more geeky information at EarthGamer.