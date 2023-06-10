













Pokémon TCG shows the new cards of the original starters and they look beautiful | EarthGamer

Yes, from Bulbasaur, Charmander and Venusaur, which are among the most beloved pocket monsters. The Pokémon Company revealed images of their cards, as well as their evolutions, which stand out beautifully.

The art that adorns these Pokémon TCG cards are Illustration Rare and Secret Illustration Rare of these creatures. The care in the illustrations and the details will surely make these items the most sought after so far this year.

We recommend: Pokémon TCG Live is officially launched worldwide and starts a new season.

There are nine cards in total, which will be included in the Pokémon Card 151 set that will be available for sale in July of this year in Japan. But at the moment it does not have a precise departure date.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

What about the West? Its launch outside the country of the Rising Sun will be in September and it still lacks a date. The idea behind these new Pokémon TCG cards is to show the Pokémon in their natural environment.

This is why Bulbasaur can be seen in the middle of a forest enjoying the shade or Charmander on a rocky cliff. Regarding Squirtle, he is on a beach enjoying the waves among the iridescent rays.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

As its name suggests, Pokémon Card 151 of the Pokémon TCG only includes pocket monsters from the first generation, that is, the original 151.

In the Japanese version, cards are numbered based on their National Pokédex number.

If the other arts that adorn these items are to be of similar quality it can be expected to be one of the best selling packs so far this year. That means there will be even resale.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

It should be noted that Pokémon Card 151 cannot be purchased in individual Booster packs. They can only be purchased in normal boxes and Elite Trainer Boxes.

Likewise, in canned versions and the Ultimate Premium Collection. So players will surely be aware of when this set of cards will be released both in Japan and the rest of the world.

Apart from Pokémon TCG and Pokémon Card 151 we have more geeky information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.