The Pokémon Company announced “Scarlet and Violet – Lightning Sparks“, new expansion for the Pokemon TCG. The expansion will be available worldwide starting next 8 Novemberand inside we will find cards inspired by the Bioterrarium of the Mirtillo Institute. Among them there will also be a Pikachu-ex Astral Teracristal which has a very powerful unique attack: Topaz Lightning.

POKÉMON TCG: SCARLET & PURPLE EXPANSION ANNOUNCED—BLAZING SPARKS

The new expansion includes a powerful Pikachu-ex Celestial Teracristal and Dragon-type Pokémon

Milan, 22 August 2024 – Today, The Pokémon Company International announced that Scarlet and Violet – Lightning Sparksthe new expansion of the very popular Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG)will be available starting fromNovember 8, 2024 at authorized dealers worldwide.

Scarlet and Violet – Lightning Sparks brings with it Pokémon-ex Teracristal Astrali even more extraordinary, including Pikachu-ex with its powerful attack, Topaz Lightning. In this expansion, players can collect and play with cards inspired by the Bioterariuman artificial paradise originally introduced in the expansion The Treasure of Area Zero Part II: The Indigo Disk for video games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet; they will also be able to discover the impressive Alolan Exeggutor-ex in his Astral form along with others Dragon-type Pokémon. In addition, there are also some waiting for the players Latias-ex and Archaludon-ex as well as new cards TACTICAL ACEwhich continue to shake up the strategies of the Pokémon TCG.

Notable cards in this expansion include:

Eight cards TACTICAL ACE

Eight Astral Pokémon-ex Teracristal and nine Pokémon-ex Teracristal

23 Rare Pokémon Illustration Cards

11 rare special illustration cards, including Pokémon and Supporter cards

Six specially imprinted Hyper Golden Rare cards

The expansion cards Scarlet and Violet – Lightning Sparks will be available in booster packs, Elite Trainer sets, and special collections at authorized retailers worldwide.

Pokémon TCG fans will have the opportunity to play the expansion Scarlet and Violet – Lightning Sparks before the official release by participating in one of the many prerelease tournaments which will take place within the competitive programme Play! Pokémon starting from October 26th at independent retailers participating in the initiative.

Also, before the release of the tabletop version, from November 7, 2024 Trainers will be able to play with Scarlet and Violet – Lightning Sparks in digital on the app Pokémon TCG Live for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices; Trainers will be able to collect and battle with new cards featuring the Celestial Pokémon-ex Teracristal and receive game bonus when they log in to the app.

Fans will also have the opportunity to get some special promotional cards made in collaboration with the series Pokémon Horizons and depicting the two protagonists of the series Liko And Roy together with their respective adventure companion. The special promotional card of Unleashed will be available from November 15 to December 15, 2024 and that of Firecoco from December 15 to January 15, 2025; the giant promotional card of Therapagos And Friends instead will be available from January 15 to February 15, 2025 at authorized retailers worldwide. Each of these cards will feature the series logo Pokémon Horizons and can be obtained as a gift with a purchase while supplies last. Further details on where and how to obtain them will be revealed soon. Terms and conditions of use apply to services.

To learn more about the Pokémon TCG, visit Pokemon.it/TCG.