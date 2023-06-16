The Pokemon Company announced the arrival of Scarlet and Violet – 151new expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game. Available starting next September 22ndthis expansion is entirely dedicated to the little monsters of Kanto region which will be revisited in a current key.

It didn’t end there. From the day before the launch, on September 21st, this expansion will be introduced also in the Pokémon TCG Live which I remind you is now available on pc And iOS and Android devices.

Let’s find out all the details about the cards and the different editions of the expansion together Scarlet and Violet – 151 which will be put on the market thanks to the press release released by the company.

NEW POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME EXPANSION “SCARLET & PURPLE – 151” IS COMING Trainers from all over the world are invited to discover the very first 151 Pokémon of the new expansion Scarlet and Violet – 151 of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, coming soon June 16, 2023 – Today The Pokemon Company International revealed the next expansion of the very popular Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG)., Scarlet and Violet – 151which will be released worldwide on September 22, 2023and featuring iconic Pokémon from the Kanto region, including Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Snorlax, Mew, and more. For the first time in the Pokémon TCG, Scarlet & Violet – 151 will include all the very first 151 Pokémon from the Kanto region, brought back in a modern way in the Paldea region, giving Trainers the opportunity to collect and battle with some of the most iconic Pokémon of the brand in the Scarlet and Violet series. The expansion offers cards that follow the order of the Pokédex and includes a variety of rare art cards and rare special art cards to show a new face of these Pokémon. Notable cards in this set include: 12 Pokémon-ex

16 rare art cards and seven rare special art cards (Pokémon and Supporter cards)

16 specially imprinted full-art Ultra Rare cards (Pokémon and Supporter cards)

Three specially imprinted hyper-gold rare cards Cards from the Scarlet & Violet – 151 expansion will be available in the following products: Expansion Star Player Trainer Set Scarlet and Violet – 151 (available September 22, 2023) which includes nine booster packs from this expansion, a rare Snorlax illustration promo card, and various game accessories.

Source: The Pokemon Company