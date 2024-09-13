The Pokémon Company announces that the expansion “Scarlet and Violet – Astral Crown” of the Pokemon TCG. Within this expansion will be introduced the Pokémon-ex Teracristal Astralicharacterized by a peculiar move that will require the use of three different types of energy. Furthermore, to highlight the crystalline qualities of the little monsters, some really special illustrations.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the company.

THE NEW POKÉMON TCG EXPANSION: SCARLET & VIOLET—STARS CROWN IS NOW AVAILABLE

The new expansion sees the debut of the Pokémon-ex Celestial Teracristal with crystalline-looking illustrations.

September 13, 2024 – Today’s date The Pokémon Company International has published Scarlet and Violet – Astral Crownthe new expansion of the very popular Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG)The expansion is available from today at authorized dealers worldwide.

The expansion Scarlet and Violet – Astral Crown allows players to immerse themselves in the wonder of the Teracristal phenomenonfirst appeared in video games Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violetwith the introduction of the Pokémon-ex Celestial Teracristal in the Pokémon TCG. Each Pokémon-ex Celestial Teracristal has a special attack whose name draws inspiration from different gems and which will require three different types of Energy. The expansion also brings with it peculiar illustrations that highlight the splendid crystalline qualities of the Pokémon-ex Astral Teracristal.

There will also be fans waiting for Archaludon, Hydrapple and the Legendary Pokémon Terapagosoriginally discovered in downloadable content The Treasure of Area Zero for video games Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet and their official debut in the Pokémon TCG.

The expansion cards Scarlet and Violet – Astral Crown are now available in expansion packs, Star Trainer set And special collections at authorized dealers worldwide.

You can also play with Scarlet and Violet – Astral Crown in digital version on the app Pokémon TCG Live for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices. Trainers can obtain and battle with Celestial Pokémon-ex Teracristal, and when they log in, the Fight Pass of the expansion Scarlet and Violet – Astral Crown will reward them with a new deck featuring Terapagos-ex. You can also unlock a Galvantula-ex additional premium deck redeeming crystals earned upon completing daily objectives. [1]

To learn more about the Pokémon TCG, visit Pokemon.it/TCG.

[1] Players can unlock the Scarlet and Violet – Astral Crown Battle Pass and Premium Battle Pass until November 7, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. UTC.