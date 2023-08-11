The Pokemon Company announces that the expansion is now available Scarlet and Violet – Burning Obsidian for the Pokémon TCG. The expansion will introduce the trading card game for the first time i Pokémon-ex Teracristalwhich possess a different weakness than their standard counterparts.

The expansion will debut today also on Pokémon TCG Live for devices iOS And android. Among the new rewards of the Battle Pass there will in fact be a special deck dedicated to Darkness-type Charizard-exand it will also be possible to unlock an additional premium deck dedicated to Toadscruel-ex.

POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME SCARLET & PURPLE – FIRE OBSIDIAN EXPANSION IS FINALLY OUT August 11, 2023 – Today, The Pokemon Company International has released the new expansion of the hugely popular Pokémon Trading Card Game: Scarlet and Violet – Burning Obsidian. The expansion is available from authorized resellers worldwide. This new expansion introduces i Pokémon-ex Teracristal with a different type in the Pokémon TCGwhere some cards Pokémon-ex Teracristal they will be characterized by a different type of Energy. For example, Trainers will meet Charizard-ex Dark-type instead of his usual Fire-type, as well Tyranitar-ex Lightning-type instead of its usual Fighting- or Dark-type. When they attack, i Pokémon-ex Teracristal with a different type, they use the same Energy as their usual type, but have a different Weakness that matches their modified type. These cards will also follow the same rules as normal Pokémon-ex: when they are Knocked Out, the Pokémon-ex Teracristal with a different type causes two Prize cards to be taken instead of one. The expansion Scarlet and Violet – Burning Obsidian is available in booster packs, Star Trainer sets, and special collections at authorized retailers worldwide. Also, you can play with Scarlet and Violet – Burning Obsidian in digital version on the app Pokemon.it/GCCL for devices iOS, android, macOS And windows. Trainers can obtain and battle i Pokémon-ex Teracristal with a different type, and when they log in, the Battle Pass will reward players with a new deck featuring the Darkness-type Charizard-ex. Players can also unlock an additional premium deck of Toedscruel-ex by redeeming crystals earned by participating in daily objectives. Read more about Pokémon TCGvisit Pokemon.it/TCG.

