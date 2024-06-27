The Pokémon Company he announced Scarlet and Violet – Astral Crownnew expansion for the Pokémon TCG. Available worldwide starting next year September 13ththe expansion will introduce i Pokémon-ex Teracristal Astrali. This particular type of creature will have a peculiar move which, in order to be used, will require the consumption of three different types of Energy.

NEW POKÉMON TCG EXPANSION ANNOUNCED SCARLET AND VIOLET – ASTRAL CROWN

With this new expansion, the Pokémon-ex Teracristal Astrali make their debut with crystalline-looking illustrations.

June 27, 2024 – Today The Pokémon Company International announced that the next expansion of the hugely popular Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), Scarlet and Violet – Astral Crownwill be available starting from 13 September 2024 at authorized resellers worldwide.

The expansion Scarlet and Violet – Astral Crown will allow players to immerse themselves in the wonder of the Teracristal phenomenonwhich first appeared in video games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violetwith the introduction of Pokémon-ex Teracristal Astrali In the Pokémon TCG. Each Pokémon-ex Astral Teracristal will have a special attack whose name will draw inspiration from several gems and what it will require three different types of Energy. The upcoming expansion will also bring with it peculiar illustrations which will highlight the beautiful crystalline qualities of the Pokémon-ex Teracristal Astrali.

Fans will also be there waiting Archaludon, Hydrapple and the Legendary Pokémon Terapagosoriginally discovered in the downloadable content The treasure of Area Zero for video games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet and now ready to debut in the Pokémon TCG.

Among the noteworthy cards of this expansion we find:

Three rare TACTICAL ACE Trainer cards

10 Pokémon-exes and four Astral Teracristal Pokémon-exes

13 rare Pokémon art cards

Six rare special illustration cards, including Supporter and Pokémon cards

Three hyper-golden rare cards imprinted in a special way

Cards from the Scarlet and Violet – Astral Crown expansion will be available in booster packs, Elite Trainer sets, and special collections at authorized retailers worldwide.

Pokémon TCG fans will also have the opportunity to play the expansion Scarlet and Violet – Astral Crown before the official publication by participating in one of the many prerelease tournaments which will take place as part of the competitive program Play! Pokémon starting from 31st August at i shopkeepers independents who join the initiative.

Furthermore, before the release of the tabletop version, from September 12, 2024, Trainers will be able to play Scarlet and Violet – Astral Crown digitally on thePokémon TCG Live app for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows devices, collecting and battling with new cards featuring the Pokémon-ex Teracristal Astrali and receiving game bonuses when they log in to the app.

To learn more about the Pokémon TCG, visit Pokemon.it/GCC.