The Pokémon Company announced that the expansion is finally available Scarlet and Violet – Chronoforces for the Pokémon Trading Card Game. As previously anticipated, this expansion will see the return of cards TACTICAL ACE, which for the occasion have undergone a restyling becoming magenta. Obviously there will also be plenty of new monsters including Crepe waters And Ironleafas well as Pokémon Teracrystal unpublished.

TRADING CARD GAME POKÉMON: SCARLET AND VIOLET – CHRONOFORZE IS AVAILABLE TODAY

The newest expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game marks the return of TACTICAL ACE cards.

March 22, 2024 – Today The Pokémon Company International published Scarlet and Violet – Chronoforcesthe new expansion of the very popular Pokémon Trading Card Game which is available from today at authorized resellers worldwide.

Appeared for the first time in the series Black and whitecards TACTICAL ACE are back in the Pokémon TCG with Scarlet and Violet – Chronoforces. These cards have powerful effectsbut every deck can include them only one. Plus, the cards TACTICAL ACE in Scarlet and Violet – Chronoforces they sport a new and vibrant design colored magenta and will appear in the form of Trainer or Special Energy cards.

The new expansion also includes new Pokemonn, including Crepe waters And Ironleafintroduced in the Pokémon video games Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. They will be added to these Pokémon Past Time and Future Time never seen before, Trainer cards unpublished, as well as others Pokémon-ex Teracristal with a different type than usual.

The cards of the expansion Scarlet and Violet – Chronoforces They are now available in booster packs, Star Trainer sets, and special collections at authorized retailers worldwide.

Also, you can play with Scarlet and Violet – Chronoforces in digital version on thePokémon TCG Live app for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows devices. Trainers can obtain the new cards TACTICAL ACE and use them in battles. Plus, the expansion's Battle Pass Scarlet and Violet – Chronoforces will reward players with a new deck featuring Thunderfury-ex when they log in. It is also possible to unlock an additional premium deck with Capoferreo-ex by redeeming crystals earned upon completing daily objectives.

