The Pokémon Company he announced Scarlet and Violet – Chronoforcesa new expansion coming to the Pokémon Trading Card Game. The expansion will be available worldwide starting next year March 22.

Inside we will find a new iteration of the cards TACTICAL ACEwhich were first introduced with the expansions related to Black and white. These are particular cards that they possess very powerful effectsso strong that each deck can only contain one.

Let's find out further details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

NEW POKÉMON TCG EXPANSION 'SCARLET & VIOLET – CHRONOFORCES' ANNOUNCED The new expansion marks the return of TACTICAL ACE cards January 10, 2024 – Today The Pokémon Company International revealed that the next expansion of the hugely popular Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), Scarlet and Violet – Chronoforceswill be available on March 22, 2024 at authorized resellers worldwide. Appeared for the first time in the series Black and whitethe cards TACTICAL ACE will return to the Pokémon TCG with Scarlet and Violet – Chronoforcesas initially announced during the 2023 Pokémon World Championships. These cards have effects powerful, but each deck can only include one. Additionally, TACTICAL ACE cards in Scarlet and Violet – Chronoforces will sport a new and vibrant design with a magenta color and will appear in the form of Trainer cards or Special energy. The upcoming expansion will also include new Pokémon, including Crepe waters And Ironleaforiginally introduced in the video games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Pokémon will be added to these Past time And Future Time never seen before, previously unreleased Trainer cards, as well as others Pokémon-ex Teracristal with a different type than usual. Among the noteworthy cards of this expansion we find: Seven Trainer cards and special Energy TACTICAL ACE

13 Pokémon-exes and two Pokémon-exes Teracristal

22 rare Pokémon art cards

10 rare special illustration cards, including Pokémon and Helper cards

Six specially imprinted hyper-golden rare cards The cards of the expansion Scarlet and Violet – Chronoforces will be available in expansion packs, Star Wars Coach set And special collections at authorized resellers worldwide. Furthermore, before the release of the tabletop version, from March 21, 2024 Trainers will be able to play with Scarlet and Violet – Chronoforces digitally on the app Pokémon TCG Live for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows devices, collecting and fighting with the new TACTICAL ACE cards and receiving game bonuses when they log in to the app. To learn more about the Pokémon TCG, visit Pokemon.it/GCC

Source: The Pokémon Company