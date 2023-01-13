The Pokemon Company reveals new details about the expansion Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) Scarlet and Violetcoming worldwide next 31 March. This new expansion brings i Pokémon-EX in the new Teracristal version, directly from the two new games released on Nintendo Switch. More details below.

NEW SCARLET AND PURPLE POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME EXPANSION BRINGS BACK POKÉMON-EX MECHANICS AND INTRODUCES POKÉMON TERACRISTAL

January 13, 2023 – The Pokemon Company International revealed more details about expansion Scarlet and Violet of the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), released worldwide on March 31, 2023.

The expansion reproposes in an updated key i Pokémon-ex, a game mechanic based on high HP Pokémon that show off awesome attacks and abilities. Unlike Pokémon-FORMER of the series Black and white And XYwhich were all Basic Pokémon, the Pokémon-ex of the series Scarlet and Violet they can be Basic, Phase 1 or Phase 2. But their power comes at a price: when they are KO’d they get two Prize cards.

Inspired by the phenomenon Teracristal of video games Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violetthe expansion introduces i Pokémon-ex Teracristal distinguished by specially embossed illustrations highlighting their therapy. These new cards follow the same rules as Pokémon-ex but take no damage while on your Bench.

In addition to the design updates Pokémon TCG cards, Scarlet and Violet includes full-length cards specially imprinted Pokémon depicted in natural poses and bright colors, as well as rare illustration cards and rare special illustration cards that can showcase an entire evolutionary chain of Pokémon. These cards highlight Pokémon in their natural environment and offer a closer look at their unique personalities.

Notable cards in the set include:

12 double rare Pokémon-ex cards, including two Pokémon-ex Teracristal: Arcanine and Gyarados

12 ultra-rare Pokémon-ex cards and eight ultra-rare Supporter cards

24 rare Pokémon illustration cards

10 rare special illustration Pokémon and Help cards

Six specially imprinted hyper-gold rare cards, which may include Pokémon-ex, Trainer, and Energy cards

The expansion cards Scarlet and Violet they will be found in booster packs, Star Player Trainer sets, and special collections at authorized retailers in every corner of the world.

For more information on the Pokémon TCG, visit the site Pokemon.it/TCG And pokemon.it.