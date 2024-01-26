The Pokémon Company announces that the expansion is finally available in Europe Scarlet and Violet – Paldea's Fate for the Pokémon TCG. Thanks to this new expansion we will see the return of Chromatic Pokémon in the Trading Card Game. Between 130 chromatic little monsters that we can there will be the beloved Pikachubut also Tinkaton, Tatsugiri and Teracristal versions of Charizard-ex And Forretress-ex.

Let's find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

SCARLET AND VIOLET – PALDEA'S FATE THE NEW POKÉMON TCG EXPANSION IS NOW AVAILABLE The new expansion marks the return of Chromatic Pokémon January 26, 2024 – The brand new expansion of the popular Pokémon Trading Card Game Scarlet and Violet – Paldea's Fate And available from today at authorized resellers worldwide. Inspired by the famous expansions Elusive Destiny And Shining Destinyexpansion Scarlet and Violet – Paldea's Fate marks the return of Shiny Pokémon in the Pokémon TCG, featuring Pokémon from the Paldea region. Trainers will be able to collect and battle with more than 130 Shiny Pokémonamong which Pikachu, Cerulledge, Tinkaton, Dondozo, Tatsugiri and many others, all in chromatic version. Additionally, the expansion will introduce gods Pokémon-ex Shiny Teracrystalsamong which Charizard-ex, Forretress-ex and Espathra-exas well as others Pokémon-ex Past Time And Future Time. Some Shiny Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet – Paldea's Fate will be depicted in awesome full-figure cards, showing a new side of fan-favorite Pokémon in their Shiny versions. Additionally, some Pokémon-exes will appear in hyper rare cardswith a new and exclusive holographic effect with relief. These are the products now available from the Scarlet and Violet – Fate of Paldea expansion: Star Player Coach Set of expansion Scarlet and Violet – Paldea's Fatewhich includes nine booster packs from this expansion, a rare art-style promotional card of Mimikyu in a chromatic version, and various game accessories.

of expansion Scarlet and Violet – Paldea's Fate (available from February 9, 2024), which includes eight packs of this expansion, two chromatic promotional cards, a promotional card of a Pokémon-ex in the chromatic version between Meowscarada-ex, Skeledirge-ex or Quaquaval-ex, a giant card of a Matching Shiny Pokémon-Ex and a three-card display stand with stand. Pack of envelopes of expansion Scarlet and Violet – Paldea's Fate (available February 23, 2024), which includes six packs from this expansion. digital version on the app Pass fight of expansion Scarlet and Violet – Paldea's Fate will reward players with a new deck with protagonist Lugia-V STAR. You can also unlock a premium deck additional with Gardevoir-ex by redeeming the crystals that can be earned upon completing daily objectives. Also, you can play with Scarlet and Violet – Paldea's Fate inon the app Pokémon TCG Live for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows devices. Trainers can collect and battle Shiny Pokémon, and when they log in, theof expansion Scarlet and Violet – Paldea's Fate will reward players with awith protagonist. You can also unlock aadditional withby redeeming the crystals that can be earned upon completing daily objectives. To learn more about the Pokémon TCG, visit Pokemon.it/GCC.

Source: The Pokémon Company