The Pokémon Company announced the new expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Gamethat is to say Scarlet and Violet – Paldea’s Fate. This new wave of cards will be available in Italy next year January 26, 2024.
This new expansion will see the return of them Shiny Pokémonover 130 of which we will find Pikachu, Ceruledge, Tinkaton, Dondozo, Tatsugiri and many others, as well Pokémon-ex Shiny Teracrystals as Charizard, Forretress and Espathraas well as others Pokémon-ex Past Time and Future Time. Below you will find more details.
CHROMATIC POKÉMON ARE BACK IN THE NEW EXPANSION OF THE TRADING CARD GAME POKÉMON SCARLET AND POKÉMON VIOLET – FATE OF PALDEA
November 16, 2023 – The Pokémon Company International has announced that the new special expansion, Scarlet and Violet – Paldea’s Fateof the hugely popular Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), will be available starting January 26, 2024, at authorized retailers worldwide.
Inspired by the famous expansions Elusive Destiny And Shining Destiny, the Scarlet & Violet—Paldea’s Fate expansion marks the return of Shiny Pokémon to the Pokémon TCG, featuring Pokémon from the Paldea region. Trainers will be able to collect and battle more than 130 Shiny Pokémon, including Pikachu, Ceruledge, Tinkaton, Dondozo, Tatsugiri and many more, all in Shiny versions. Additionally, the expansion will introduce Shiny Teracristal Pokémon-exes, including Charizard, Forretress, and Espathra, as well as other Past Time and Future Time Pokémon-exes.
Some Shiny Pokémon in particular from Scarlet and Violet – Paldea’s Fate will be featured in stunning full-art cards, showcasing a new side of fan-favorite Pokémon in their Shiny versions. Additionally, select Pokémon-exes will appear on hyper rare cards, featuring a new and exclusive holographic embossed effect.
Among the noteworthy cards of this expansion we find:
- 11 Shiny Pokémon-exes
- Seven Pokémon-exes and three Pokémon-exes Teracristal
- Three rare art cards featuring Shiny Pokémon
- Eight special art rare cards featuring Shiny Pokémon-Ex or Supporter cards
- Six Pokémon-ex hyper rare cards
Cards from the Scarlet and Violet – Paldea’s Fate expansion will be available in the following products:
- Star Player Coach Set of the Scarlet and Violet – Paldea’s Fate expansion (available from January 26, 2024) which includes nine booster packs from this expansion, a rare promotional card illustration of Mimikyu in a chromatic version and various game accessories.
- Collection with adhesive of the Crimson & Violet – Fate of Paldea expansion (available January 26, 2024) which includes three packs of this expansion, a chromatic promotional card of Fidough, Maschiff or Greavard and the respective large format sticker to decorate your laptop, tablet or other device.
- Collectible mini box of the Scarlet and Violet – Paldea’s Fate expansion (available from February 9, 2024) which includes two booster packs from this expansion, a sheet of stickers and a card with art of Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen or Flamigo, matching the box.
- Collector’s box of the Scarlet and Violet – Paldea’s Fate expansion (available from February 9, 2024) which includes four packs of this expansion and a promotional card of Pokémon-ex in a chromatic version with Charizard-ex Teracristal, Grandizanne-ex or Ironfurrow-ex.
- Premium collection of the Scarlet and Violet – Fate of Paldea expansion (available from February 9, 2024) which includes eight booster packs from this expansion, two shiny promotional cards, a promotional card with Pokémon-ex in the shiny version of Meowscarada-ex, Skeledirge-ex or Quaquaval -ex, a giant card of a matching Shiny Pokémon-ex, and a three-card display.
- Pack of envelopes of the Scarlet and Violet – Fate of Paldea expansion (available from February 23, 2024) which includes six packs from this expansion.
Furthermore, before the release of the tabletop version, from January 25, 2024, Trainers will be able to play Scarlet and Violet – Paldea’s Fate digitally on the app Pokémon TCG Live for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows devices. The expansion will be available in the in-game store, where players will be able to redeem crystals, earned by completing daily objectives, for various Scarlet and Violet – Paldea’s Fate products.
For more information on the Pokémon TCG, visit the site Pokemon.it/GCC.
Source: The Pokémon Company
