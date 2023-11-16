November 16, 2023 – The Pokémon Company International has announced that the new special expansion, Scarlet and Violet – Paldea’s Fateof the hugely popular Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), will be available starting January 26, 2024, at authorized retailers worldwide.

Inspired by the famous expansions Elusive Destiny And Shining Destiny, the Scarlet & Violet—Paldea’s Fate expansion marks the return of Shiny Pokémon to the Pokémon TCG, featuring Pokémon from the Paldea region. Trainers will be able to collect and battle more than 130 Shiny Pokémon, including Pikachu, Ceruledge, Tinkaton, Dondozo, Tatsugiri and many more, all in Shiny versions. Additionally, the expansion will introduce Shiny Teracristal Pokémon-exes, including Charizard, Forretress, and Espathra, as well as other Past Time and Future Time Pokémon-exes.

Some Shiny Pokémon in particular from Scarlet and Violet – Paldea’s Fate will be featured in stunning full-art cards, showcasing a new side of fan-favorite Pokémon in their Shiny versions. Additionally, select Pokémon-exes will appear on hyper rare cards, featuring a new and exclusive holographic embossed effect.

Among the noteworthy cards of this expansion we find: