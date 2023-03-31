The Pokemon Company International announced that from today Scarlet and Violetthe new expansion of the popular Pokémon Trading Card Game inspired by the Nintendo Switch video games Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet, is available in booster packs, Star Player Trainer Sets, and Special Collections at authorized retailers worldwide. We can see the launch trailer below.

Scarlet and Violet, the new expansion of the popular Pokémon Trading Card Game inspired by video games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, is available today in booster packs, Star Trainer sets, and special collections from authorized retailers worldwide.

In addition to re-proposing i Pokémon-exa game mechanic based on high HP Pokémon that show off mighty attacks and abilities, the Scarlet & Violet expansion also marks the debut of the Pokémon-ex Teracristal in the Pokémon TCG. Among the notable papers:

12 Pokémon-ex double rare cards, including two Pokémon-ex Teracristal: Arcanine And Gyarados

And 12 ultra-rare Pokémon-ex cards and eight ultra-rare Supporter cards

24 rare Pokémon illustration cards

10 rare special illustration cards, including Pokémon and Helper cards

Six specially imprinted hyper-gold rare cards, which may include Pokémon-ex, Trainer cards, and Energy cards

To celebrate the release of the expansion Scarlet and Violetfrom 31 March to 8 June 2023, Coaches in Italy will have the opportunity to receive a promotional card of lechonk based on availability and while stocks last at participating retailers for a minimum purchase. To find out more about where and how to get one, and to find out if your trusted retailer is also participating in the initiative, click on: pokemon.it .