The Pokemon Company announced that the expansion is now available Scarlet and Violet – Evolutions in Paldea of the Pokémon TCG. As previously anticipated, the expansion will introduce within the Trading Card Game i Pokémon-ex Teracristaland among them we will find Slowking, forretress And Dedenne.

POKÉMON TCG LIVE AND SCARLET AND VIOLET DIGITAL EXPANSION – PALDEA EVOLUTION IS NOW AVAILABLE

June 9, 2023 – The Pokemon Company International has finally released the new expansion of the very popular Trading Card Game (TCG) Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Evolutions in PaldeaNow available worldwide at authorized dealers.

With Scarlet and Violet – Evolutions in PaldeaTrainers will be able to battle alongside new Pokémon-ex which boast high HP, powerful attacks and abilities but grant two Prize cards when KOed. In the new expansion, Slowking, forretress And Dedenne come to prominence in the guise of Pokémon-ex Teracristalportraits with full-length illustrations to highlight their characteristic crystalline appearance.

The rare cards illustration and rare special illustration of Scarlet and Violet – Evolutions in Paldea they flaunt particular art styles: Trainers will then have the opportunity to collect cards that uniquely highlight the personality traits and evolutions of each Pokémon.

The expansion cards Scarlet and Violet – Evolutions in Paldea are available in booster packs, Star Trainer sets and special collections from authorized retailers in every corner of the world.

Scarlet and Violet – Evolutions in Paldea and then, available in digital format in the app of Pokémon TCG Live for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows. In addition to collecting and battling with the new Pokémon-ex and Pokémon-ex Teracristal, Trainers also have the opportunity to receive bonuses within the game upon logging in.

