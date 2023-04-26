The expansion of Pokémon TCG dedicated to Scarlet and Violet has just come out and has brought many novelties, both aesthetic and functional, within the trading card game dedicated to pocket monsters. The Pokémon Company, does not pay, is already thinking about future expansions, specifically a Evolutions in Paldea out on June 9th. To tickle the appetites of all Pokémon fans, we have the opportunity to show you a preview three new cardsor Sprigatito and its two evolutions: Floragato and Meowscarada Ex.

These are some of the new cards that will arrive in stores and, as you can see, these are three cards that are really beautiful to look at, something that will certainly make them very coveted by collectors as well.

Pokémon TCG, Scarlet and Violet – Evolutions in Paldea: Sprigatito

Let’s start with Quickly, a grass-based pokémon with 60 hit points and the ability to search the deck for two energy cards. Definitely useful, too, is the image of Kouki Saitou that steals the eye, with the nice starter of grass kissed by the sun while he is intent on dozing in the midst of colorful flowers.





Pokémon TCG, Scarlet and Violet – Evolutions in Paldea: Floragato

Equally beautiful is the card of its evolution, Floragato, always very spring. This phase 1 pokémon has climbed up a branch and from there looks at a Mediterranean landscape. His skills are Semebomba, which gives 30 damage points, and Magiwrusta which, in addition to inflicting 50 damage, moves the opposing active pokémon to the bench. His HP is equal to 90.





Pokémon TCG, Scarlet and Violet – Evolutions in Paldea: Meowscarada EX

We close with Meowscarada EX, a rather powerful Pokémon EX, given its 310 HP. This card features an ability, Magic Bouquet, which allows you to place 3 damage signals on an opponent’s bench pokémon at the cost of one energy. Scratch Nails, with only two energy, deals 100 damage. If the opposing pokémon is injured, the total damage increases by 120 points. He also has a nice image of Saitou, with Meowscarada having climbed even higher in the tree and now looking at a sunny gulf.

How about these cards?