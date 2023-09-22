The Pokémon Company announces that it is available from today Scarlet and Violet – 151the new expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game. As can be easily understood from the name, this new collection will include cards of all the first 151 Pokémon from the region of Kanto revived in a modern key in the region of Paldea.

Below you will find more details.

THE SCARLET AND VIOLET – 151 EXPANSION DEDICATED TO THE FIRST 151 POKÉMON IS FINALLY AVAILABLE September 22, 2023 — Today The Pokémon Company International released a new expansion of the hugely popular Pokémon Trading Card Game: Scarlet and Violet – 151, now available at authorized resellers worldwide. For the first time in the Pokémon TCG, Scarlet and Violet – 151 will include all of the very first 151 Pokémon from the Kanto region revived in a current key in the Paldea region, giving Trainers the opportunity to collect and battle with some of the brand’s most beloved Pokémon in the Scarlet and Violet series. The expansion offers cards that follow the Pokédex order and includes a variety of art rares and special art rares to show a new face of these Pokémon. These are the products available from the Scarlet and Violet – 151 expansion: Star Player Coach Set of the Scarlet & Violet – 151 expansion, which includes nine booster packs from this expansion, a rare promotional art card of Snorlax, and various game accessories.

Collection with posters of the Scarlet & Violet – 151 expansion, which includes three booster packs from this expansion, three promotional cards featuring the first adventure companions from the Kanto region, and a double-sided poster featuring the very first 151 Pokémon and cards related to every Pokémon in the expansion.

Collection with binder from the Scarlet & Violet – 151 expansion, which includes four booster packs from this expansion and a nine-pocket binder that can hold up to 360 Pokémon TCG cards.

Pack of envelopes of the Scarlet and Violet – 151 expansion, which includes six booster packs. We also have the following products in store for Trainers to be released soon: Ultra premium collection from the Scarlet & Violet – 151 expansion (available October 6, 2023), which includes 16 booster packs from this expansion, a Mew-ex Hyper Metal rare card, a Mew-ex special art rare promo card, a rare promo card illustration of Mewtwo, a game board with stitched edges of Mew, a deck case, a coin of Mew and various game accessories.

Alakazam-ex collection from the Scarlet & Violet – 151 expansion (available October 6, 2023), which includes four booster packs from this expansion, a double rare card of Alakazam-ex, and two foil promo cards of Kadabra and Abra.

Zapdos-ex collection from the Scarlet & Violet – 151 expansion (available October 6, 2023), which includes four booster packs from this expansion, a Zapdos-ex double rare card, a foil Electabuzz promo card, and a Zapdos-ex giant card.

Collectible mini box from the Scarlet & Violet – 151 expansion (available October 6, 2023), which includes two booster packs from this expansion, a coin featuring one of 10 unique styles of the various Pokémon TCG Energy symbols, and an art card to match the box. Additionally, you can play with Scarlet and Violet – 151 in digital version on the app Pokemon.it/GCCL for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows devices. The expansion will be available in the in-game store, where players can redeem crystals earned by completing daily objectives to obtain various Scarlet and Violet – 151 products. To join in the celebration of the return of the very first 151 Pokémon, Trainers can follow along @PokemonIT, @GCCPokemon And @pokemonofficialand and use the hashtag #Pokemon151 on social media. For more information on the Pokémon TCG, visit the site pokemon.it/gcc.

Source: The Pokémon Company