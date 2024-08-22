The Pokémon Company just announced a new expansion for Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple that bears names Flashing Sparks which will be available from November 8, 2024 and we tell you what it is about.

The first thing you should know is that Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple Sparks vihas several former Astral Teracrystal Pokémon, with Pikachu former with Topaz Beam being one of the most notable in the collection.

Additionally, in this expansion you will be able to collect and battle with cards inspired by Biodome, which is a location that first appeared in Scarlet and Violet’s DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk.

Source: The Pokémon Company

If that wasn’t enough, you’ll be able to venture out and discover a brand new Alolan Exeggutor EX in its Astral form. And yes, it’s a Dragon-type. We’ll also have a Latias EX and Archaludon EX, as well as other Tactical Ace cards that provide some adjustments to the Pokémon TCG meta.

We also recommend: Pokémon TCG: Trainers’ Pokémon will return and it smells like they will change the meta in 2025

Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple Sparks, what’s coming in this expansion

Well, it’s time for you to know all the highlights that will be coming to Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple Sparkles:

8 TACTICAL ACE cards

8 Pokémon ex Astral Teraglass and nine Pokémon ex Teraglass

23 Pokémon of Rare rarity Illustration

11 Pokémon and Supporter cards of Rare rarity Special Illustration

6 Hyper Rare rarity cards gold-plated and embossed

Source: The Pokémon Company

It’s worth noting that the Scarlet and Purple Sparks cards will be available in booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and other special collections when they hit stores worldwide starting November 9.

Pokémon TCG will have its promotional collaboration cards with Pokémon Horizons

The Pokémon Horizons anime series will now be part of the Pokémon TCG family of cards with promo cards that can be obtained at participating stores in a nice package with 4 envelopes and 3 promos.

Source: The Pokémon Company

What do you think about this expansion? Don’t miss out on gaming, film, anime and much more news through our news feed. Google News and also continues the conversation in the Discord from TierraGamer.