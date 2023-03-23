Pokemon has little that launched the new block scarlet and purple for your GTC and surely many players are already opening packs and discovering the new abilities that were added to the collectible card game.

However, that is not to say that the team behind the Pokemon TCG don’t keep working on ideas. An example of this is that they have already revealed the next expansion for the Scarlet and Purple block that will be called Evolutions in Paldea.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this name alludes to the new region of the video game in which there are new creatures, evolutions and so on. The Evolutions in Paldea release date will be June 9, 2023 in specialized stores around the world.

Source: The Pokemon Company

What will we see in Scarlet and Purple – Evolutions in Paldea? We will have more ex Pokémon with high HP and powerful attacks and abilities. The point here is that if you knock them out, you get two prize cards.

The new expansion will include Slowking, Forretres, and Dedenne in ex-Teracrystal form with art capturing their shimmering appearance. We will also have alternate art cards with the Rare and Special Art Rare rarity categories, all for the sole reason of encouraging collecting.

This is what we will see:

15 Pokemon ex and 3 Pokemon ex Teracrystal

36 Pokémon from the Rare rarity category Illustration

18 Pokémon ex of the Ultra Rare rarity category and 8 Supporter cards of the same rarity

15 Pokémon and Supporter cards from the rarity category Rare Special Illustration

9 gold embossed cards from the Hyper Rare rarity category, which may include Pokemon ex, Trainer, and Energy cards.

Remember that you can find the Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple – Evolutions cards in Paldea in booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and special collections at stores around the world.