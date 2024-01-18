













Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple presents its new Temporal Forces expansion









With the arrival of Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple Temporal Forces We have the arrival of the AS TÁCTICO cards, which first appeared in the Black and White series.

TACTICAL ACE cards have powerful effects, but each deck can only contain one of them. In addition, they will have an attractive new magenta design, and may appear as Trainer or Special Energy cards.

Source: The Pokémon Company

The new expansion will also include other never-before-seen Pokémon, such as Ondulagua and Ferroverdor, which debuted in the Scarlet and Violet video games. Trainers will also find new Trainer cards and Pokémon from the past and future, as well as more type-changing ex-Teracrystal Pokémon.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon TCG: Featured Cards from Scarlet and Purple Temporal Forces

To encourage you to start this collection, we tell you everything that comes in this new set of Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple Temporal Forces cards:

7 ACE TACTICAL Trainer and Special Energy cards

13 ex Pokémon and 2 ex Teracrystal Pokémon

22 Rare Illustration Pokémon

10 Special Rare Illustration Pokémon and Supporter Cards

6 gold-plated and embossed Hyper Rare cards

Trainers will be able to enjoy Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple Temporal Forces in different formatssuch as booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes and special collections.

Prior to the physical release, fans will be able to play Temporal Forces digitally via the Pokémon TCG Live app for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices starting March 21, 2024.

