It will be available in both online and physical stores around the world. As its name suggests, this wave of cards is inspired by a special type of creature, the Paradox Pokémon.

These monsters are originally from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet so sooner or later they were going to make it to Pokémon TCG.

But the Scarlet & Purple—Paradoxic Rift Expansion will introduce Pokemon and trainer cards from the past and future.

That was one of the announcements for this year’s Pokémon World Championships. Monsters from the past embody strength and power with direct attacks that deal increased damage.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

That’s why they’re harder to knock out. Instead, those of the future resort to speed and technique; they usually have abilities and attacks with extra effects in Pokémon TCG.

This leaves them resorting to cunning and strategy. As for the trainer cards from the past, they help similar pokémon, and those from the future help their respective monsters. Something that returns to the game are the Technical Machines but in a different way.

Now the Tech Machines in the Pokémon TCG are in the form of the new Pokémon Tool cards that allow access to a new attack when teaming up with a Pokémon.

Some of the most notable cards from Scarlet and Purple – Paradoxical Breach are as follows:

13 Pokémon ex and 7 Pokémon ex Teracrystal.

34 Pokémon of Rare rarity Illustration.

15 Pokémon and Supporter cards of Rare rarity Special Illustration.

28 Pokémon ex and Supporter cards of Ultra Rare rarity with expanded and embossed artwork.

7 gold embossed Hyper Rare cards.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

This expansion will be available in the form of booster packs, Elite Trainer Crates, and special collections.

This expansion will be available in the form of booster packs, Elite Trainer Crates, and special collections.

