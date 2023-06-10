













Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple – Evolutions in Paldea is now available

Trainers can battle in Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple-Evolutions in Paldea with more Pokémon exes, which have high health points and powerful attacks and abilities that drop two Prize cards when Knocked Out.

Slowking, Forretress, and Dedenne arrive as former Teracrystals in this new expansion with expanded artwork that perfectly captures their shimmering and unique appearance.

In addition, letters of the type Rare Illustration and Rare Special Illustration Scarlet and Purple-Evolutions in Paldea will allow Trainers to collect cards that portray the Pokémon’s personalities or Evolutions through unique drawings.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Scarlet and Purple-Evolutions in Paldea is available in booster packs, in the Elite Trainer Box, and in special collections at retail outlets worldwide.

Additionally, Scarlet and Purple—Evolutions in Paldea is available digitally in the Pokémon TCG Live app for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices. Trainers can collect and battle new ex and ex Teracrystal creatures, as well as earn in-game bonuses by logging into the game.

This is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for if you like collectible card games, because it’s also worth noting that this is a truly broad set with very valuable cards, so don’t let them go.

