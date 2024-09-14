On September 13, 2024, the Pokémon TCG expansion Scarlet and Purple – Astral Crown will be released. In this way, and thanks to the former Astral Teracrystal Pokémon, you will be able to fully immerse yourself in the phenomenon of teracrystalization.

This is an element of the most recent installments of the main series, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Each monster of this type has a special star attack with a name inspired by a gemstone.

But to be able to do so, three different types of Energy are needed. The Pokémon TCG expansion Scarlet and Purple – Astral Crown is accompanied by unique illustrations that highlight the crystalline characteristics of the former Astral Teracrystal Pokémon.

Among the creatures included and making their debut this time around are Archaludon, Hydrapple, and the Legendary Pokémon Therapagos, the latter of which comes from downloadable content.

Specifically, from The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero by Pokémon Scarlet & VioletHow can I get the Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple – Astral Crown expansion?

Well, in different presentations, such as in the form of improvement packs, Elite Trainer Boxes and special collections. It is possible to purchase it in online and physical stores. This expansion is also available in digital format.

That’s through Pokémon TCG Liveavailable on iOS, Android, macOS, and MS Windows. In the Scarlet and Purple – Astral Crown expansion, players will be able to collect and battle with new Astral Teracrystal Pokémon.

Upon logging in, the Battle Pass will reward players with a new deck dedicated to Terapagos EX. An additional premium Galvantula EX deck can also be unlocked by redeeming crystals earned by completing daily quests.

