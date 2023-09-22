













Just as you read it, Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Purple brings back the original 151 Pokémon from the Kanto region, but now reinvented in Paldea, giving trainers the opportunity to collect and battle with other players. Don’t lose sight of the fact that the cards in the expansion follow the order of the Pokédex and come with alternative illustrations and so on.

Now, what kind of products went on sale with this collection of Pokémon TCG?

Scarlet and Purple Elite Trainer Box-151: Includes nine booster packs, a promo card with alternate Snorlax artwork, and various in-game accessories.

Scarlet and Purple Poster Collection-151: Includes three booster packs, three promo cards featuring Kanto’s initials, and a double-sided poster featuring the original 151 Pokémon and card artwork for each Pokémon in the expansion.

Album for Scarlet and Purple collections-151: Includes four Scarlet and Purple-151 booster packs and 20 pages that hold 9 cards on each side (360 total).

Scarlet and Purple Booster Pack Bundle-151: Includes six upgrade packs.

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Purple 151 will have more collectible products

Very good, if you suddenly feel that you need to get more product, in this case Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Purple 151, then it is worth telling you that there are more presentations.

Supreme Powers of Scarlet and Purple Collection-151 (available October 6, 2023): Includes 16 booster packs, one Mew ex Hyper Rare rarity metal card, one Mew ex Illustration rare rarity promo card, one Mewtwo Illustration rare rarity promo card, an embroidered Mew playmat, a card box, a Mew coin, and various in-game accessories.

Alakazam Collection ex of Scarlet and Purple-151 (available October 6, 2023): Includes four booster packs, one Alakazam Ex Double Rare promo card, and two holographic promo cards of Kadabra and Abra.

Ex Scarlet and Purple Zapdos Collection-151 (available October 6, 2023): Includes four booster packs, a Zapdos ex Double Rare promo card, a holographic Electabuzz promo card, and an oversized Zapdos ex card.

Scarlet and Purple Mini Tins-151 (Available October 6, 2023): Includes two booster packs, a coin featuring one of 10 exclusive styles of the various Pokémon TCG Energy symbols, and an artwork card to match the tin.

Also don’t forget that this expansion is now available on Pokémon TCG Online. Excited? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

