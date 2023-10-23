













But, that is just one of many cards that come in this set, which is highly requested because it returns us to the Kanto creatures that an entire generation of gamers grew up with. Now, within all that sea of ​​cards that come in the collection of Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple What are those cards that you should not lose sight of?

Come on, the rarity differentiators in Pokémon TCG very clear, 2 stars up better. And if you find silver details in this section, even better. If you have been collecting or collecting for a while, it is worth pointing out that if the cards have an entire illustration, they not only look great, they generally have characteristics that help a lot in the game.

As expected, the starters in Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple 151 They received a lot of love and illustrations with their two evolutions. These, for sure, will be objects that many will be looking for because the trick is to have them all, especially if it involves keeping them all in glasses to show them off. To avoid further delay, we will tell you which cards you should look for in this new collection.

Valuable cards within Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple 151

How many cards with three gold stars does Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple 151 have?

The collection of Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple 151 It has the not insignificant amount of three cards with three gold stars that are already the maximum in terms of rarity and without the following:

Mew ex: This Mew works when you get rid of your hand and helps you draw three cards. Its power that requires three energies allows you to use the attacks of the Pokemon enemy asset. In fact, this card is part of the meta.

switch: It is an item that allows you to exchange an active Pokémon with one from your bench.

basic psychic energy

That Mew ex is going to be in high demand in this set of Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple 151 so finding it is not going to be so complicated. The point is that it won’t be cheap at all. If you get it, it will be a great item for both your collection and exchanges.

The cards with the highest trade value and utility in Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple 151

The moment we were waiting for has arrived. It’s time to talk about those cards that can be used to play, collect and trade.

Mew ex – Ultra rare – This card is valued between 25 and 23 dollars. Excellent for making changes or looking to build that Mew deck.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Mew ex – Hyper rare – The value revolves around 26 and 24 dollars. You can use it for the same.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Erika’s Invitation – Ultra Rare – While the illustration looks great, the real value of this card is that it allows you to see your opponent’s hand, if they have a basic Pokémon, you put it on their bench and if you did, it has to go to the active position.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Charizard ex – Ultra rare – Another letter that is more or less at 26 dollars. His most basic ability is that if he has a damage counter, his attack does 100 more damage. If you take away 3 energy, it deals 330 damage.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Venusaur ex – Special illustration, rare – The $41 this card is valued at translates not only into a colorful illustration, but also into an ability that allows you to heal 60 health points of any of your Pokémon. Then, his attack does 150 damage, confusing and poisoning his opponent.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Alakazam ex – Special illustration, rare – Finally she returned and the specialists value her at $45. The funny thing about him is that he does a lot of damage if your opponent has several Pokémon benched and, in the event that Alakazam ex is benched, he can attack and do 120 damage.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Zapdos ex – Special illustration, rare – This Zapdos already exceeds 50 USD and if it has electricity, technically it has free flight. Its attack not only does 120 damage to the opponent, it also does 90 damage to benched Pokémon that already have damage counters.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Blastoise ex – Special illustration, rare – Another card that exceeds 50 dollars and with very worthy abilities. If you discard 2 basic water energy from your hand, it will deal 140 more damage for each card discarded.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Erika’s Invitation – Special Illustration, Rare – This card returns but in a much more detailed illustration. It is already three stars and, for that reason, its collection value is much higher. Its price is around 60 USD.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Charizard ex – Special illustration, rare – The special illustration is what gives the value to this Charizard ex which is valued at 100 dollars.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Do you already have them?

Remember that Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Purple 151 is now available in specialized stores. Will you get into this expansion? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

