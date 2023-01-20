The Pokemon Company has announced that the expansion is available in Europe from today Royal Zenit for the Pokémon Trading Card Game. The expansion introduces some types of unpublished illustrations created with a unique styleintroducing for the first time a Pokémon-V ASTRO. It will also be available Galar Gallery set which includes 70 cards, including new Pokémon-V, Pokémon-VMAX, Pokémon V-ASTRO and many other types of cards.

Let’s find out all the details on the expansion together thanks to the press release released by the company.

POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME REGAL’S NEW ZENIT EXPANSION, OUT TODAY, FEATURES SPECIAL ARTWORK AND GALAR GALLERY SET January 20, 2023 – The Pokémon Company International announces the release of the new expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG)., Royal Zenit, available from today at authorized dealers worldwide. The expansion Royal Zenit introduces new art styles and unique illustrations, which particularly characterize cards with special illustrations, among which will appear for the first time a Pokémon-V ASTRO. The expansion also includes the set Gallery of Galar of 70 cards, which features Pokémon-V, Pokémon-VMAX, Pokémon-V ASTRO, as well as Pokémon Without a Special Rule and Helper cards. Thanks to the special illustrations of these cards, fans can discover the uniqueness of each Pokémon or character depicted. There Gallery of Galar includes Pokémon in the mold of Mewtwo-V ASTRO, Darkrai-V ASTRO, and Zoroark of Hisui-V ASTRO. In addition, thanks to a new type of composite art, Trainers will also be able to collect and combine nine different cards from the Gallery of Galar to form a single larger image. The following products of the expansion Royal Zenit are now available: Star Trainer Set Royal Zenit : includes 10 booster packs Royal Zenita specially embossed and specially illustrated card of Lucario-V ASTRO, and various game accessories;

includes 10 booster packs Royal Zenita specially embossed and specially illustrated card of Lucario-V ASTRO, and various game accessories; Regieleki-V or Regidrago-V collection Royal Zenit: Includes four booster packs from the set Royal Zenita promo card and a giant card featuring Regieleki-V or Regidrago-V, as well as a foil promo card featuring a Pokémon with no special rule. To be eagerly awaited will be the publication of the following products arriving soon: Collector’s boxes Royal Zenit : each includes two booster packs of the set Royal Zenita picture card, and a sticker sheet;

each includes two booster packs of the set Royal Zenita picture card, and a sticker sheet; Pikachu-VMAX Special Collection Royal Zenit : includes five booster packs Royal Zenita specially imprinted Promo card, and a Pikachu VMAX oversized Promo card, as well as a foil Pikachu VMAX Promo card;

includes five booster packs Royal Zenita specially imprinted Promo card, and a Pikachu VMAX oversized Promo card, as well as a foil Pikachu VMAX Promo card; Collector boxes Royal Zenit : each includes five booster packs of the set Royal Zenit and a full-art promo card of Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, or Galarian Moltres;

each includes five booster packs of the set Royal Zenit and a full-art promo card of Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, or Galarian Moltres; Collection with Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon pin Royal Zenit : includes three booster packs Royal Zenit and a promotional card from Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon, along with the corresponding pin;

includes three booster packs Royal Zenit and a promotional card from Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon, along with the corresponding pin; Premium collection with Morpeko-V UNION game board Royal Zenit : includes five booster packs Royal Zenitfour specially imprinted cards of Morpeko-V UNION, a card of Professor Magnolia, a game board and a giant card;

includes five booster packs Royal Zenitfour specially imprinted cards of Morpeko-V UNION, a card of Professor Magnolia, a game board and a giant card; Premium collection with Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta figurine Royal Zenit: includes 11 booster packs Royal Zenita specially imprinted promo card of Shiny Zacian-V or Shiny Zamazenta-V, a matching Shiny figurine and Shiny pin, and a set of card sleeves. For more information on the Pokémon TCG, visit pokemon.it/gcc.

